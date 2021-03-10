Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Gar-Field mourns teacher
A math teacher at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge has died from COVID-19 complications, the principal said in a Monday evening note to school families.
4. Mass clinic
Inova Health System will open a large-scale COVID-19 vaccination center in Alexandria that could vaccinate between 6,000 and 12,000 Alexandria and Fairfax County residents a day.
3. Warm and sunny
Another warm and sunny day is in store, with high temperatures reaching about 70 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast.
2. Empty classrooms
With all students who chose to return to in-person learning back in the classroom part-time, teachers and students are learning how to deal with a new reality: largely empty classrooms.
1. New candidate
Northern Virginia attorney Jack White on Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for attorney general, becoming a late entrant into the field.
InsideOut
Registration opens at noon today for the 46th Marine Corps Marathon. Click here for details.
