5. Puerto Rico pups
The Fredericksburg SPCA will receive 22 dogs from Puerto Rico this week as aid in response to Hurricane Fiona, and the organization is in need of foster and adoptive homes.
4. Child neglect charges
A 27-year-old Dumfries man faces child neglect and gun-related charges after police say he fired shots in an apartment with five young children inside early Saturday morning.
3. Coldest Oct. 4 on record?
Sweater weather is in today in what meteorologists say will likely be the coldest Oct. 4 day on record in the D.C. area. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fairfax Connector changes
Shifts to Fairfax Connector service went into effect over the weekend.
1. Senior housing
In an effort to increase the number of affordable housing units for older adults, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority issued $8 million in multifamily housing revenue bonds to assist with the development of The Braddock Senior Apartments.
InsideOut
The International Gold Cup returns to Great Meadows in The Plains on Oct. 22, and like last year, admission is only for those who buy packages and tailgates. Click here for details.
