5. Dead voters
The Virginia Department of Elections says it has “streamlined” the process of removing dead voters from the rolls by allowing local registrars to use obituaries to confirm deaths and creating a form meant to make it easier for family members to notify election offices after a death.
4. Unlawful filming arrest
Police have charged the general manager of the Potomac Shores Golf Club with unlawfully filming women in a club restroom.
3. Fire weather continues
Dry conditions continue today, with an elevated fire danger threat for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor. High temperatures will reach about 80 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Bitter brew
The news last week that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder may be close to selling the team led to a Virginia brewery marking the occasion with a new bitter brew called “Bye Dan.”
1. Soccer club announcement
Northern Virginia Soccer Club is looking to add a $1.5 million indoor field house complex to Hellwig Park in Independent Hill.
InsideOut
The Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas will hold its 13th Anniversary Gala on Friday, April 28, with a cocktail reception, dinner, music, fundraiser and a live auction. Click here for details.
