Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Battle of Pageland Lane
Supervisors are set to hold a public hearing and vote today on the PW Digital Gateway data center project, arguably the biggest land-use decision in Prince William County’s history.
4. Pets in costume
We asked you to show us your Halloween costumes and readers sent in dozens of photos of dressed-up pets, along with a few people, too. Take a look!
3. Dense fog advisory
Much of Northern Virginia is under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. this morning. The rest of the day will be sunny with highs near 74 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cats from Ukraine
Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax has taken in 24 cats from war-torn Ukraine and they will soon be up for adoption.
1. Silver Line extension opening soon
It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is set to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time.
InsideOut
The Morven Park Mansion in Leesburg, circa 1780, is full of unique and interesting treasures from around the world. Join Director of Preservation Jana Shafagoj and discover the oldest artifact in the collection, check for secret drawers in the writing chests, and peek inside wardrobes. The tour is appropriate for ages 12 and older. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
