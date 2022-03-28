Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Silver line delayed
Metro's long-delayed Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport has been pushed back yet again — and might not even happen by the summer.
4. What's that boom?
Training at Quantico Marine Corps base the next two weeks includes mortars, missiles, rockets and some booming overnight.
3. Snow flurries possible
It will be a cold and blustery day with snow flurries possible this morning, wind gusts up to 33 mph and snow showers and flurries possible this evening. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Massage therapist arrest
A 55-year-old Haymarket massage therapist was charged last week with sexually assaulting a patient at Annandale Gerontology Clinic in Fairfax County.
1. Yellow Cab
Prince William County is providing drivers at its only taxicab company a small boost as they’re hit hard by surging gas prices.
InsideOut
George Washington’s Mount Vernon has unveiled an expansive and inclusive new permanent exhibition, "Mount Vernon: The Story of an American Icon." Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.