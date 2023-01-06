Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Quintuple shooting update
The Wednesday morning shooting that killed a 3-year-old girl and wounded four of her young relatives has devastated a Dumfries family already rocked by tragedy. The mother of four of the victims died in September from diabetes complications.
4. Board candidate
A communications professional and former journalist is mounting a Democratic primary challenge for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
3. Above normal
Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs reaching about 51 degrees and winds gusting up to 29 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Swearing in
A new Manassas City Council was sworn into office Tuesday night, with Democrats expanding their advantage to 5-1 on the temporary dais at Jennie Dean Elementary School.
1. Day care worker charged
Fairfax County police have charged a 42-year-old day care worker with assaulting an 18-month-old in her care by taping the child to a chair.
InsideOut
Time's running out! The Bull Run Festival of Lights closes Jan. 8 at Bull Run Regional Park in Centreville. The route is 2.5 miles, illuminated by a wide array of holiday light displays. Click here for details and tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.