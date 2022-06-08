Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Rabid coyote
The Fairfax County Health Department has confirmed rabies in a coyote that bit three parkgoers, two dogs and a police officer this weekend in Springfield.
4. Students killed
Two Oakton High School students died and three were injured in a two-car crash involving pedestrians late Tuesday morning, Fairfax police say.
3. Showers and thunderstorms
A warm front will approach from the south today with showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach about 88 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Raytheon move
Big defense contractor Raytheon Technologies will relocate its corporate headquarters from Waltham, Massachusetts, to Arlington, joining other defense contractors moving closer to the government agencies they do business with.
1. Amazon data center proposal
Amazon has officially filed a land-use application with the town of Warrenton to build an approximately 33-acre data center east of Blackwell Road.
InsideOut
The Ambassadors’ Cup Invitational Polo Match will be the inaugural event of the polo season at Morven Park on June 18. Ambassadors Cup car passes and tailgate passes are on sale now at PoloInThePark.org and at InsideNoVaTix.com.
