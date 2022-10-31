Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Immunity gap
As flu and RSV cases surge across Virginia, hitting children particularly hard, health experts say we are in an “immunity gap” — a lag in acquired immunity to viruses due to two and a half years of heightened isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
4. Former Fairfax prosecutor dies
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports.
3. Rainy Halloween?
The Halloween forecast is looking a bit scary with increasing rain chances through the day and highs near 68 degrees. Plan accordingly for trick-or-treating! Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Call for delay
Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is making a last-ditch call to delay action on the proposed PW Digital Gateway, which is set for a public hearing Tuesday.
1. Dunkin' Donuts robbery
A 29-year-old employee was shot in a Friday morning robbery at the Tackett's Mill Dunkin' Donuts in Lake Ridge, a short time after police were called to a break-in at another Dunkin' Donuts nearby.
InsideOut
Shop collectibles, arts and crafts, jewelry, pumpkins and more at National Landing's fall market every Wednesday through Nov. 2. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.