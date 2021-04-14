Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. J&J paused
Virginia health officials say a woman who died a few weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is among six cases nationwide that prompted a pause in use of the one-dose shots.
4. GOP challenger
A Manassas area Air Force veteran and former Trump Administration appointee is challenging Democratic Del. Danica Roem in November’s election.
3. Rainy Wednesday
Grab an umbrella. There's an 80 percent chance of rain showers today, with a high around 66 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Welcoming more fans
More fans will soon be welcomed back into Nationals Park after the Nats were allowed to expand the ballpark’s capacity limit to 25%, WTOP.com reports.
1. Affordable housing
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a $3 million Housing Blueprint loan to finance the acquisition of new affordable housing near Fort Belvoir.
InsideOut
The Dulles Greenway will host its inaugural "Run the Greenway" race on Saturday, May 1. The family-friendly, socially-distant event will benefit over 20 local charities. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.