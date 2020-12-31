Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Alexandria and Wonder Woman
Alexandria plays a starring role in the new "Wonder Woman 1984" film and the city plans to capitalize on it. In one scene at the shuttered Landmark Mall, a large-scale "Virginia is for Lovers" drum appears on screen. The drum is now the center of a city promotions campaign.
4. Owl far from home
A rare winter visitor arrived on North Carolina's Outer Banks this week. A snowy owl, far from home, has been spotted several times on the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, OBXToday.com reports.
3. Rainy New Year's Day
Expect scattered morning and afternoon showers today with mostly dry conditions for this evening. Widespread rain is in the forecast for New Year's Day. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Deadly industrial accident
Fairfax County police say a 54-year-old Woodbridge man was killed Tuesday morning in an accident at an industrial workplace in the 9900 block of Richmond Highway in Lorton.
1. COVID-19 deaths rise
Virginia reported its second- and third-highest number of daily deaths related to COVID-19 over the past two days, and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus also are at new highs as the impacts of the fall surge in cases continue.
InsideOut
The 2021 Northern Virginia Housing Expo has launched as a free virtual event on the group’s website at novahousingexpo.org and social media platforms. The first of 24 free planned workshops through the year will feature representatives of all the local housing authorities sharing information on how to access COVID-19-related rental assistance in each of the Northern Virginia jurisdictions.
