5. Return to virtual
Rappahannock County Public Schools on Monday announced a switch to virtual learning for the remainder of the week as school officials come up with a plan to better mitigate COVID-19 cases.
4. Burglary charges
Police say they have identified one suspect in a string of commercial burglaries earlier this month in Montclair and Dale City, but they haven't been able to find him.
3. Hot and sunny
It will be a warm and sunny day with a high near 92 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Commuter woes
D.C. officials say they don't know how long it will take to repair a water main break that closed the 3rd Street Tunnel in Northwest on Monday. That means commuters could be in for more traffic headaches during rush hour this morning — or longer, WTOP.com reports.
1. Still big and diverse
Prince William County remains the second-largest locality in Virginia and one of the fastest-growing counties in the region, and its status as a majority-minority community was affirmed by the first release of data from the 2020 Census.
The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking the public’s input on the emerging sport of pickleball, and will host a meeting Sept. 14 to detail its new study on the subject. Click here for details.
