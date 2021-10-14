Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Airport makeover
A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday marked “major completion” of a $1 billion improvement project at Reagan National Airport, which will have a big impact on travelers.
4. Crime bites back
It wasn't a great day for three would-be carjackers in Stafford County on Wednesday. After encounters with a victim trained in martial arts and a stick-shift car they couldn't drive, their crime spree ended with K9 Titan.
3. Warmer weather
It will be a day of mixed sunshine and clouds with a high of about 79 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Crime alert
The Leesburg Police Department is investigating an Oct. 7 attack on a teenage girl jogging on the W&OD Trail in the area northwest of the trail access point from Tuscarora Creek Park.
1. Fatal crash
A 17-year-old Woodbridge teen died Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash on Purcell Road in mid-Prince William County.
InsideOut
After being rescheduled last year due to the pandemic, Pied Piper Theatre’s production of “Fiddler on the Roof Jr.” takes the stage this weekend in Manassas. Click here for details.
