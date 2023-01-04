Top news and notes from Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School boundaries
The Prince William County Schools committee tasked with drawing potential boundaries for the new Rosemount Lewis Elementary School has released its recommendations, which would rezone hundreds of students from Sinclair, Suella Ellis and George Mullen elementary schools into the new school set to open in the fall.
4. Murder arrest
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for the New Year’s Eve murder of a Lorton man found shot dead in his doorway.
3. Record warmth
Dulles International Airport reached 69 degrees Tuesday, breaking the day's high temperature record of 68 set 23 years ago. Today is expected to be just as warm, but changes are on the way. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. TJ investigation
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has called on the state attorney general to investigate allegations that administrators at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology withheld information about student National Merit Award commendations "until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed."
1. GOP nominee
Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir has won the Republican nomination for the vacant Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
InsideOut
Grace United Methodist Church in Manassas is hosting an Epiphany Party and Burning of the Greens on Friday at 6:30 p.m. on church grounds at 9750 Wellington Road. The church invites everyone to come out to celebrate Epiphany, safely burn garlands and Christmas trees, drink hot cocoa and eat king cake. Click here for more information.
