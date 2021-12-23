Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Redistricting approved
On a party-line vote, Prince William County has approved new magisterial district boundaries for members of the Board of County Supervisors and School Board.
4. McLean fire
The daughters of former Virginia governor and U.S. Senator Chuck Robb and his wife Lynda thanked fire officials yesterday after their parents were injured in a Tuesday night fire at their McLean mansion.
3. Cool today
It will be a cool day with highs near 42, but the weather starts to warm Friday and Christmas looks to have highs near 65 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Shooting in Sterling
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Sterling area where two gunman reportedly discharged a firearm at a car.
1. Vaccines required
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Wednesday that indoor venues like restaurants, bars and gyms will be required to verify patrons 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
InsideOut
Planning to drive around and look at Christmas lights over the holiday? Check our handy, updated list of the best and brightest around Northern Virginia.
