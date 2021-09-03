Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Refugees move in
The first of what could be several thousand refugees from Afghanistan moved into temporary housing on Marine Corps Base Quantico in Prince William County this week.
4. Trooper strikes motorcyclist
A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries Thursday morning after a high speed chase on the Dulles Toll Road ended in a crash with a state police cruiser.
3. Taste of fall
It will be a seasonable September day with sunny skies and highs near 77 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. School board meetings
Prince William School Board Chair Babur Lateef plans to move forward with a vote on new public comment rules after Wednesday night’s board meeting grew tense with some angry speakers.
1. No visitors
Fredericksburg-based Mary Washington Healthcare is restricting all visitors to its facilities beginning today due to surging COVID-19 cases.
InsideOut
Occoquan's popular falls arts and craft show returns Sept. 25-26 after a year off due to COVID-19. Click here for details.
