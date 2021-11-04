Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Religious leader arrest
Fairfax County police have arrested a 75-year-old McLean man for sexual assaults that occurred at the Secular Institute Stabat Mater, a Catholic outreach for Hispanic youth.
4. Vaccines for kids
Northern Virginia health departments are now accepting appointments for children 5 to 11 years old for COVID-19 vaccines.
3. Frost advisory
The chill continues. A frost advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for Fairfax, Alexandria and Arlington with temperatures dipping into the lows 30s through this morning. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. On-time air travel
You’d have been more likely to get off the ground on time at Ronald Reagan National Airport during the summer months than at the region’s two other airports, according to new federal data.
1. Murder arrest
An 18-year-old Gainesville man has been charged with murder in the Wednesday stabbing death of his girlfriend's father.
InsideOut
"Dead Man's Cell Phone" appears at the Stage Coach Theatre in Ashburn this Saturday and Sunday. The play follows a woman who answers a dead man's cell phone, leading to an array of strange experiences. Click here for tickets and details.
