5. Remembering Hurricane Agnes
A small gathering at Occoquan’s River Mill Park sat in silence on a recent Saturday, remembering the widespread flooding, destruction and death that Hurricane Agnes wrought on Prince William County in late June 1972.
4. Regional summit
Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northern Virginia leaders want to make strides in affordable housing across the region, they said at the annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit last week in Arlington.
3. Sunny with a chance of showers
Increasingly warm and humid weather is in store through Tuesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs today will be near 91 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Lighthouse for sale
A historic lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay can be all yours. The 1902 Hooper Island Light Station in Maryland is being auctioned by the General Services Administration
1. Books under fire
Fourteen books currently available in the Kettle Run High School library have been submitted to the school system for review and reconsideration by the members of the parental activist group Moms for Liberty.
InsideOut
The Alden Theatre of the McLean Community Center opens its 2022-23 season with a free concert featuring Sons of Mystro performing reggae classics and American pop songs on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. at McLean Central Park.
