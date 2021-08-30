Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Reward offered
Prince William County police are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a shooting that left two teens hurt after Freedom High School's first football game of the season.
4. Remnants of Ida
After making landfall in Louisiana Sunday as one of the most powerful storms in U.S history, Hurricane Ida's remnants will likely be felt in the D.C. area midweek, forecasters say.
3. Hot and stormy?
Before Ida arrives, Monday and Tuesday will be hot and humid, with a chance of thunderstorms both days. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Donations needed
Quantico Marine Corps base is accepting donations from those with approved base access for Afghan refugees. Portable cribs are among the most-needed items.
1. The Perch
The Perch, a new event and entertainment space atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, is now open, and we've got a photo gallery here.
InsideOut
The Fairfax County Park Authority is seeking the public’s input on the emerging sport of pickleball, and will host a meeting Sept. 14 to detail its new study on the subject. Click here for details.
