5. Mosque tiles released
The U.S. Treasury has authorized the release of religious tiles bound for the Manassas Mosque from Dulles Airport, where they’ve impounded since late June.
4. Two rescued
Two people were rescued from their burning townhouse in Herndon early Tuesday after firefighters arrived to find them trapped on the second floor.
3. Flash flood watch
Thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, heavy rain and multiple rounds of thunderstorms are in the forecast today, with a flash flood watch in effect. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Vaccine required
Wolf Trap’s popular outdoor venue does not require proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test upon entry, but performances inside The Barns will.
1. Two heads better than one?
Park rangers excavating a sea turtle nest on the Outer Banks of North Carolina found a first this week -- a live, two-headed turtle hatchling, OBXToday.com reports.
InsideOut
“Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone” is coming to Movies at the Pfitz on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. The summertime movie nights at Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, are a major fundraiser for both the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge Rotary groups. Tickets are available at insidenovatix.com.
