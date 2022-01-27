Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Remote work here to stay?
The labor shortage is worsening, older office buildings are struggling to find occupants and remote work is here to stay. Those were the big takeaways from the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce's 30th annual Economic Conference held this week.
5. Brine lines are back
Crews will be out this morning along Interstate 95 and through the Fredericksburg area pretreating ahead of the threat of wintry weather Friday night. See below.
3. Nor'easter blowing through
Parts of Northern Virginia may see some snow late Friday as a nor'easter lashes the East Coast, bringing wintry precipitation, high winds and cold temperatures. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Murder arrests
A Fairfax County man and a 17-year-old boy have been charged with robbing and killing an Alexandria man, then leaving his body in a dumpster, police say.
1. D.C. mask mandate
In nearby news, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an executive order Wednesday extending the limited public health emergency in the District until Feb. 15 and the indoor mask mandate until the end of February. WTOP.com has the story.
InsideOut
Enjoy a free trumpet and organ concert by the Seipp/Sheets Duo on Friday night at All Saints Catholic Church in Manassas, with special tributes to first responders and veterans. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Click here for details.
