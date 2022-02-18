Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Dulles Cloud South
A proposal to direct data center projects to around 2,000 acres in southeastern Loudoun County appears to be a nonstarter among elected officials who want to limit industrial development in the area.
4. Closing down
As COVID-19 case rates plummet across Northern Virginia, the Prince William Health District has closed its permanent testing center, hopefully for the last time.
3. Temperatures falling
Temperatures will be falling through the day, down to about 41 degrees by 5 p.m., with continued windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Renaming recommendations
Fairfax County’s Confederate Names Task Force has recommended, despite internal disagreement and public opposition, that the county rename Lee Highway (Route 29) and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway (Route 50).
1. Ban vote
The Virginia Senate voted unanimously this week to make the creation, distribution and possession of pornography involving animals illegal.
InsideOut
In observance of Black History Month, the Prince William County Black History Committee will host a live virtual event this Saturday, Feb. 19, featuring local professionals discussing mental, physical, dental and internal health. Click here for details.
