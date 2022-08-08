Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fatal crash
A motorcyclist died Sunday after a crash in Dumfries that sent three others to the hospital.
4. Renaming petition
A rising freshman at Kettle Run High School has started a petition requesting that Fauquier County rename Lee and John S. Mosby highways.
3. Sounds familiar
Hot and humid conditions continue today with highs near 93 degrees and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Cheap (and tiny)
A few weeks ago, we featured a photo gallery of the most expensive condo in Virginia. This weekend, we featured the least expensive (non-senior living) condo in Northern Virginia, all 401-square-feet of it.
1. Overcome by heat
Eight people were taken to the hospital and dozens more treated Friday after suffering heat-related illness at the Stafford County Public Schools 2022 convocation.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez is coming to Potomac Mills mall Aug. 19-Sept. 5. The animal-free performances feature a light show, live orchestra, high-level acrobats, dancers and aerialists. Click here for details. Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.