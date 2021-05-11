Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. GOP candidate
Great Falls businessman Glenn Youngkin has won the Republican nomination for governor after six rounds of counting ballots cast at Saturday's drive-through unassembled convention.
4. Doody calls
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists recently discovered cow dung cakes while examining leftover baggage recently at Washington Dulles International Airport.
3. Cooler and overcast
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon with a high of about 69 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. COVID numbers
Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 are at their lowest levels in Virginia and Northern Virginia since the information began being reported early last April, as case counts are at their lowest levels since last summer, according to new data released Monday.
1. Summer heat
Teams of faculty and students from colleges and universities across Virginia will collect data this summer about how heat varies across communities as part of a statewide effort to understand where residents are most at risk during extreme heat waves.
InsideOut
After being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, “Clean the Bay Day” is back from May 31 to June 5. Sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and held since 1989, the event will morph into a weeklong event across Virginia. Click here for details.
