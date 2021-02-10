Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. CVS vaccine confusion
Virginians age 65 and older who have registered for COVID-19 vaccines with their local health departments but want to try to obtain vaccines through CVS' new program that begins this week must register with CVS separately, health department officials said Tuesday.
4. Lake renaming
Culpeper County's Lake Pelham, which was named after a Confederate soldier, will eventually have a new name. By a 5-4 vote during its Tuesday meeting, the Culpeper Town Council decided to rename the lake.
3. Snow, but maybe not a foot
The National Weather Service has backed off bullish predictions of up to a foot of snow for parts of the D.C. area tonight through Friday. Snow is still expected, but totals are now predicted to be in the 4- to 6-inch range. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Not hibernating
A trail camera at Prince William Forest Park in Triangle captured a series of photographs of a black bear sitting on the leaf-covered ground, stretching out his legs, rolling around, and leaning forward on a downed log.
1. Youth league embezzlement
The former president of the Ashburn Youth Football League has been charged with embezzling $7,500 from the team's accounts.
InsideOut
On Saturday, Feb. 13, the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will feature safe in-person activities for Mardi Gras, including socially distant glass bead demonstrations, Taste of Mardi Gras culinary art classes, a Mardi Gras drive-through parade and contest, and two live drive-in comedy shows. Click here for details.
