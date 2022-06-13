Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Transit ridership up
With gas prices high and office work returning for many, riders are returning to the area’s buses and trains.
4. Great defense community
Northern Virginia is one of five communities across the country named to the 2022 class of Great American Defense Communities.
3. Summer weather
It will be hot and muggy today with a high near 91 and a chance of thunderstorms, especially after 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly weekend
Two people died in separate crashes this weekend in eastern Prince William County -- a motorcyclist in Woodbridge and a driver in Triangle.
1. Hot real estate
What does $160,000 get you in today's real estate market? A 160-square-foot "tiny home" in New Market. Take a look around here.
InsideOut
“Kissed by a Muse,” featuring Virginia-based artists John Hartt and Cheryl Neway, is on exhibit at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Click here for details.
