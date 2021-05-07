Top new and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Shooting arrest
Police have charged an 85-year-old Dale City man in connection with a Wednesday night shooting that left a 63-year-old man wounded.
4. Full capacity football
The Washington Football Team said Thursday it plans to allow full capacity of fans at FedEx Field for the 2021 season.
3. Rainy Friday
Showers and thunderstorms are on tap today, with up to a half-inch of rain possible. Highs will be near 66. Click here for your weather by ZIP code.
2. Return to normalcy?
Virginia will lift its COVID-19 restrictions on June 15 if case numbers continue to decline and vaccination numbers continue to rise, Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday.
1. Equity plan
The Prince William County School Board is considering the school system’s first equity statement, which, if approved, would serve as a guide for all schools in the county.
InsideOut
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.