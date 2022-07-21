5. Woodbridge shootings
Police are investigating two Wednesday night shootings in Woodbridge that left four people injured, two by gunfire and two from broken glass.
4. RIP Freckles
Freckles, the one in 30 million calico lobster discovered at the Manassas Red Lobster in April 2021, has died at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News.
3. Heat advisory
A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today with heat index values around 105 expected. Highs will reach about 97 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Parkway facelift
The northern section of the 25-mile George Washington Memorial Parkway is getting a $161 million renovation job, the first for that part of the scenic National Park Service road since it was constructed in 1962.
1. Crisis center announced
The big vacant building in Woodbridge that once housed Gander Mountain will soon be used to support mental health crisis services.
InsideOut
McLean Community Players is back after a three-year hiatus and will hit the Alden Theatre’s stage July 22 to 24 with “The Show Must Go On! A Musical Revue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.