Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Sad news
Rusty, the infamous red panda who escaped the National Zoo in 2013 only to be found in a tree in D.C.’s Adams Morgan neighborhood, has died at a Colorado zoo.
4. Transgender policies
The public has only a few days left to comment onGov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policy changes for transgender students in schools, and Youngkin is making it clear that he expects school systems to follow the changes once they are finalized.
3. Sunny day
Today's high temperatures will be in the 60s with dry conditions and sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Quartz District
A major development for Dale City is moving forward after county leaders’ approval this week.
1. Campaign finance
Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives.
InsideOut
Capital One Center will hold a Halloween costume party at The Perch, the 2.5-acre gathering place atop Capital One Hall in Tysons, on Oct. 29. The event is free. Click here for details.
