Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Watch a rocket launch
Rocket Lab's first-of-its-kind rocket launch is now set for tonight from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, and it should be visible across the D.C. area.
4. ABC license suspended
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily suspended the ABC license for the Longview 7-Eleven in Woodbridge after three murders, a shooting and a stabbing outside the store in the past six months.
3. Calm today, freezing rain tomorrow?
After a mix of sunshine and clouds today with highs around 50 degrees, there’s a chance of freezing rain early Wednesday, followed by just plain rain. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Most popular baby names
The Office of Vital Records in the Virginia Department of Health has unveiled its list of the Top 15 baby names for children born in the commonwealth in 2022.
1. New jet terminal
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority has awarded a contract to Clark Construction as it moves forward with plans for a new 14-gate regional-jet terminal at Washington Dulles International Airport.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton presents “Women Playing Hamlet,” a comedy in which women play all the men's roles, on select dates through Feb. 23. Buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
