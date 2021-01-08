Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Rosie's opens today
When Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Dumfries opens today, bettors will be able to wager as little as 20 cents using slot-like machines to win jackpots starting at $100,000.
4. Officer dies
A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night from injuries suffered in Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill. Officer Brian D. Sicknick was critically injured "while physically engaging with protestors," police said in a statement.
3. Flurries possible
We might see some snow flurries after 10 a.m., mixing with sprinkles after 1 p.m. Otherwise, expect a mostly cloudy day with a high near 38. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. New Amazon fund
Northern Virginia is among three regions across the country that will benefit from a Housing Equity Fund being created by Amazon. Amazon announced the fund on Wednesday and said it represents a more than $2 billion commitment to preserve and create more than 20,000 affordable housing units.
InsideOut
The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia will hold its spring-semester courses “virtually” due to the public-health situation. Registration runs from Jan. 11 to Feb. 5 and is available online, phone or text-message. In-person registration is available in certain instances. Click here for more.
