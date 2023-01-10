Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Rosie's update
Construction workers and local leaders gathered in Dumfries last week to celebrate the ongoing transformation of a former landfill into Rosie's Gaming Resort, set to open by year's end.
2. School investigation expands
Attorney General Jason Miyares is expanding the investigation into Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology for withholding merit awards to the entire Fairfax County school system.
3. Cloudy and chilly
It ill be a mostly cloudy day with light winds and highs near 47 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Motorcycle chase
Fauquier County deputies this weekend engaged in a high-speed chase with a motorcyclist traveling north on U.S. 17 in excess of 100 mph.
1. New license plate
A campaign is underway to create a special Virginia license plate honoring women military veterans, but some help is needed.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas presents its 19th Annual “Off the Wall” High School Art Exhibit & Competition through Jan. 30. Click here for details.
