5. Route 28 Bypass update
The Prince William County Department of Transportation is planning to release its proposed alignment – along with information on affected properties – for the Route 28 bypass project next month.
4. Fatal crash
A father and his 19-year-old son were killed Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Stafford County.
3. Less windy, warmer today
After a chilly start this morning, expect temperatures to rebound today, with highs in the lows 60s under mostly sunny skies. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Eaglets!
The Dulles Greenway and Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy are celebrating the birth of a baby bald eagle on the Dulles Greenway wetlands, and two more are on the way.
1. Collective bargaining
In a unanimous vote, the Fairfax County School Board has passed a measure granting public school teachers and staff members collective bargaining rights.
InsideOut
The Manassas Bull Run Rotary Club's 12th annual Manassas Runway Run 10k-5k race will be Sunday, April 30, at the Manassas Regional Airport. Click here for details.
