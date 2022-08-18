Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Route 28 improvements?
Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28 with new intersection designs.
4. Land preserved
A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment under an agreement with Fairfax County, will continue to be preserved for at least eight more years.
3. Chance of afternoon storms
Clouds early in the day will give way to sunny skies with highs near 85 degrees and a chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Jury duty
About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023.
1. Fair photos
We've got a gallery of photos from the Prince William County Fair, which continues through Aug. 20 at the fairgrounds in Manassas. Click here to take a look.
InsideOut
Discover Occoquan continues through Aug. 21 with a cornhole tournament, concert in the park and other activities. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.