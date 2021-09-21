Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. 'The Rose'
Prince William County officials are sounding the alarm about the traffic impact of a proposed gaming resort in Dumfries as the project prepares to face its final major hurdle tonight.
4. Resettling refugees
Over 80 Afghan refugees have already enrolled in Fairfax County schools, and many more are expected across Northern Virginia, as local organizations mobilize to help in their resettlement.
3. Mostly cloudy
It will be a mostly cloudy day with a high near 80. Showers are possible late in the day. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. No tsunami
Fake and misleading social media posts about a megatsunami possibly hitting the East Coast popped up Sunday after a volcanic eruption in the Canary Islands. The National Tsunami Warning Center quickly shot down the idea.
1. 28 widening
The Route 28 widening from Route 29 in Fairfax to the Prince William County line is officially underway, after officials broke ground last week on the 2.3-mile long project aimed at easing congestion on the way to and from the Manassas area.
InsideOut
The annual National Museum of Americans in Wartime "Tank Farm" open house in Nokesville returns Sept. 25-26 with more than 50 tanks and other military vehicles on display. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.