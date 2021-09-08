Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Dazzle of zebras
A news helicopter flying over Prince George’s County, Md., saw an unusual sight in a field Tuesday afternoon: six zebras who apparently escaped from a nearby farm.
4. Rezoning request
Prince William County planners are reviewing a proposal for 237 single-family homes north of Haymarket off Lightner Road.
3. Chance of showers
A cold front will bring a chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Otherwise it will be warm with highs near 87 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Collective bargaining
Employees of Prince William County's police and fire departments submitted petitions to the Board of Supervisors during its meeting Tuesday signaling their intent to collectively bargain.
1. Relief fund
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia has launched the Afghan Relief and Resettlement Fund to provide support to refugees who either pass through or are resettled in the area.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory in Manassas has opened a new exhibit called “To the Point,” a group exhibition featuring 16 artists from the Metro Washington Chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America. Click here for details.
