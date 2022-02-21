Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Rural crescent future
Prince William County planners are trying to ease concerns after a proposed update to the Comprehensive Plan drew criticism that it could devastate rural areas.
4. Dominion refunds
Dominion Energy customers in Virginia will soon receive refund checks or credits on their bills following a financial review that found the utility overcharged customers more than $1 billion.
3. Warming up
It will be warmer for Presidents Day with highs reaching near 62, and climbing to 70 by Wednesday. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Safe haven site?
Loudoun County is being considered as a site for the temporary relocation of asylum seekers from Afghanistan.
1. New district candidate
Woodbridge resident Makya Little has announced her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the new 19th District House of Delegates seat.
InsideOut
The Northern Virginia Teen Book Festival, which was canceled during the height of the COVID pandemic, will be making a return – in an online format this year – the week of March 14. Click here for details.
