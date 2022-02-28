Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Equity initiatives
In a push to end “divisive concepts” in Virginia education, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is ending virtually all equity initiatives launched by the state’s Department of Education prior to the governor’s inauguration last month.
4. Russian vodka removed
Virginia ABC stores are removing Russian-sourced vodka from their shelves in support of Ukraine, the agency announced Sunday.
3. Sunny Monday
It will be a sunny day with a high near 46 degrees and a light north wind. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. TJ discrimination ruling
A federal judge has ruled Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Fairfax illegally discriminated against Asian Americans after the school board voted Dec. 17 to overhaul the admissions process.
1. Dean and Gracie update
Dean and Gracie, two emaciated dogs seized from a Stafford County couple in January, continue to recover and both now live with the deputy who rescued them.
InsideOut
Ceylon Mitchell II, a contemporary classical flutist on a mission to celebrate Black and Latinx voices in classical music, performs March 6 at the Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton. Learn more and buy tickets at InsideNoVatix.com.
