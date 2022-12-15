Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Comprehensive Plan
In 18 years, Prince William County will look quite different than it does today, and supervisors early Wednesday cast votes to voice how they think the county should look in the years ahead, approving a new 20-yea Comprehensive Plan
4. Bank robbery arrest
Police on Wednesday arrested a 54-year-old man wanted in connection with a June bank robbery in Woodbridge.
3. Winter weather advisory
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Northern Virginia through 1 p.m., with icy roads likely this morning, Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Long live Northern Neck Ginger Ale
Sen. Tim Kaine is wading into the battle to resurrect Northern Neck Ginger Ale, a soft drink produced in Montross for almost 75 years that has maintained a cult following in Virginia despite being discontinued in 2020.
5. Sentara grants
Sentara Healthcare recently announced an additional $5 million in funding to support nearly 100 partner organizations throughout Virginia and North Carolina,
InsideOut
There are still limited tickets left for Manassas Ballet Theatre's “The Nutcracker” from Dec. 16 to 23 with the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra on the Merchant Stage at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. Click here for details.
