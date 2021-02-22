Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia.
5. Icy morning?
The National Weather Service says there's a chance for a period of snow and freezing rain this morning across the D.C. area. If the wintry precipitation materializes, roads will quickly turn treacherous, forecasters say. Monitor the forecast for updates here.
4. What's that boom?
Several of Quantico Marine Corps base's 43 live-fire ranges will be in use the next two weeks for training in small arms, explosive demolitions, artillery fire and the delivery of live-aerial munitions.
3. Spoofed number
Virginia State Police received roughly 50 phone calls Saturday from Northern Virginia residents inquiring about a phone call from a "trooper" who demanded money to avoid arrest. It was, of course, a scam.
2. COVID-19 update
Virginia reported a one-day record of 99 deaths related to COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, even as all other indicators of the spread of the virus continue to fall to below pre-Thanksgiving levels.
1. Commercial burglars
Fairfax County police are investigating a series of overnight commercial burglaries throughout the county, with minority-owned businesses being targeted.
InsideOut
The upcoming lecture, “The Lost Empire: Black Freemasonry in the Old West (1867-1906),” hosted by the Town of Leesburg, is now open for registration. The virtual event will take place Feb. 28 at 2 p.m. Registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/BlackFreemasonryOldWest.
