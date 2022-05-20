Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Technical difficulties
It’s not easy for outsiders to find out what’s going on in the town of Quantico. Why? The town’s official website has been down for years.
4. Scathing report
A Virginia Department of Education report released Thursday morning slammed the state of the commonwealth’s public schools, saying expectations, standards and academic performance have all been in decline,
3. Heat wave
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for today and into the weekend: it's going to be hot. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Teacher arrested
A middle school teacher from Springfield is under arrest after police said a search of her apartment turned up child pornography.
1. Point in time count
According to a new report by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, Fairfax and Prince William counties saw a slight drop in homelessness in this year’s point-in-time count.
