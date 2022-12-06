Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Loudoun special grand jury
The report from a special grand jury looking into Loudoun County’s response to two in-school sexual assaults by the same student in 2021 faults the school system for “a stunning lack of openness,” adding that administrators missed multiple chances to prevent the second assault from happening.
4. Pedestrian killed near Quantico
A 36-year-old man walking on U.S. 1 near Quantico died early Monday after being struck by two cars, and one of the drivers didn't stop, police say.
3. Rain, then cloudy
Expect rain early, then a cloudy day, with the possibility of showers later in the evening. Highs will reach about 48 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Christmas parade season
The 76th Annual Greater Manassas Christmas Parade brought thousands to the Old Town this weekend. Check out our photo gallery for some of the festive scenes.
1. Dogfighting conspiracy
A Woodbridge man pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to engage in dogfighting, and a Maryland man pleaded guilty to advertising a dogfight on the internet, the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria said in a news release.
InsideOut
Santa Claus is coming to Rippon Lodge Historic Site in Woodbridge this Saturday, Dec. 10 from noon to 3 p.m. Bring your camera for pictures and dress appropriately for weather as some activities are outside. This is always a popular event so be sure to register here.
