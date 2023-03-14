Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
6. School bathrooms
Loudoun County’s school board will be briefed today on a plan to provide more privacy in school bathrooms and locker rooms.
4. Manassas fire
Two people were displaced after a Sunday night deck fire caused by charcoal grill ashes spread into a home in the 10500 block of River Run Court in the Manassas area.
3. Wind advisory
A wind advisory is in effect today with sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph in the forecast. High temperatures will reach about 45 degrees, but it will feel much colder with the wind chill. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Another one down
An oceanfront cottage collapsed into the ocean Monday on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the fourth in a little over year.
1. Miyares vs. Fairfax schools
Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares is accusing the Fairfax County Public Schools of “racially discriminating against children,” after he said Cooper Middle School sent out a letter to parents offering a college prep program for students of certain racial or ethnic groups.
InsideOut
In commemoration of Women’s History Month, the National Museum of the United States Army on Fort Belvoir will host a series of events in tribute to the women who have served in the Army since the Revolutionary War. Click here for details.
