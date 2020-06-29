Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Unity the theme in new names for Stonewall Jackson High, Stonewall Middle
Stonewall Jackson High School will be renamed Unity Reed High School to honor Arthur Reed, a long-time security assistant at the school, and Stonewall Middle School will be renamed Unity Braxton Middle, to honor Celestine and Carroll Braxton, a local educator and her veteran husband.
The new names were approved unanimously by the Prince William County School Board at a special meeting Monday evening, less than a month after Superintendent Steve Walts first recommended renaming the schools.
4. New threat? Destructive beetles
It has not yet been detected in Fairfax County, but the county government is asking local residents to be on the lookout for the Asian longhorned beetle, which has been found in other areas of the country and is very destructive to hardwood trees.
This beetle (Anoplophora glabripennis) has blue feet, a black body and white spots on its back. It is seen as a major problem as it has no natural predators in the U.S.
3. COVID-19 trends continue to look good in Northern Virginia
New cases of coronavirus dropped again in Northern Virginia in Monday's report to 108, the second lowest daily increase since early April, as only 453 new cases were reported statewide.
Hospitalizations statewide for COVID-19 hit another low Monday morning, at 796, down from 818 a day earlier and less than half the peak of 1,625 reached on May 8.
2. State offers help to those facing eviction, foreclosure
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday announced the details of a $50 million program to help families facing eviction or foreclosure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Northam said the Virginia Rent and Mortgage Relief Program (RMRP) will provide short-term financial assistance on behalf of households in the form of rent and mortgage payments.
1. Hot and sunny
Expect a mostly sunny day Tuesday with highs reaching 91 before giving way to partly cloudy Tuesday night with a chance of patchy fog. Some scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 80s are on tap for Wednesday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce today virtually hosts the 2020 Valor Awards honoring first responders in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park. For more information, click here.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
