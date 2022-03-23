Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Disorderly charges

Prince William County school officials are pressing charges against a Woodbridge man for trying to disrupt two recent School Board meetings.

4. Reviewing accusations

The group Fight For Schools said the state Superintendent for Public Instruction’s office is reviewing accusations against Loudoun schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler and waiting for insights from Attorney General Jason Miyares’ office.

3. Rainy day

There will be periods of rain today with winds gusting up to 21 mph and highs near 65 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.

2. Jobs numbers

Northern Virginia slightly outperformed the commonwealth as a whole in its jobs rebound for the 12-month period ending in January, according to new figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.

 1. Remains identified

Police say human remains found Sunday off Wellington Road near Manassas have been preliminarily identified as a 54-year-old Manassas resident.

InsideOut

Stafford County Public Schools will host its 46th Annual Fine and Performing Arts Festival this weekend at Brooke Point High School. Click here for details.

