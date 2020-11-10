5. Back to school
School buses will be rolling this morning as more than 3,000 Prince William County students begin a return to in-person learning. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students are the first to go back. Parents, we'd love to hear your experiences today. Send us an email at info@insidenova.com.
4. Arrest in disappearance
The former boyfriend of a pregnant Ashburn woman missing since 2011 faces an abduction charge in her disappearance. Bethany Ann Decker was last seen on Jan. 29, 2011. Her body has never been found.
3. Another warm day
Another mild day is on tap with highs in the lower 70s. But heavy rainfall is possible tomorrow into Thursday as a slow-moving cold front interacts with tropical moisture from the former Hurricane Eta. Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Top appointee?
That dollar bill you’ll be carrying around in your wallet come 2021 could be signed by the owner of a farm on Piedmont Avenue in the town of Washington.
1. Virtual lighting
The 98th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony will be a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic, NBCWashington reports. The lighting and holiday performances will take place on Dec. 3 and, rather than the typical live audience, anyone can watch a livestream of the event online.
InsideOut
Save the date. The Stafford Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 19, 3 p.m., at the Stafford County Agricultural Fairgrounds on Celebrate Virginia Parkway. For more information, see Staffordchristmasparade.com.
