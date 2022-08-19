Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Counselor fired
A counselor in Virginia’s largest school system has been fired after it was discovered that he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from a minor outside of Fairfax County.
4. Haymarket proposal
A New Jersey-based developer wants to construct 225 homes near Haymarket.
3. Pop-up showers possible
It will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 86 and a chance for pop-up showers in the afternoon. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Woodbridge fire
A kitchen fire early Thursday displaced 11 people and left a resident with minor injuries in the County Center Crossing Apartments in Woodbridge.
1. Cook Out coming soon
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant appears to be nearly ready for its opening.
InsideOut
Time's running out! The Prince William County Fair, now in its 73rd year, continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds in Manassas. Click here for all the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.