Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Another family loss
The family of a Prince William County schools employee who died of COVID-19 on Sunday is mourning another loss -- her eldest daughter has also died of the virus.
4. Housing burden
Two-thirds of low-income Northern Virginians are "severely burdened" by the cost of housing, the highest such rate among all large metropolitan areas in the country, according to a new report by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia.
3. Warm, then rain
Seasonably warm today with rain expected to begin later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of about 51 .Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. New vaccine guidelines
Northern Virginia residents age 65 and over or younger residents with co-morbidities are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
1. Back to work
Employers across the Washington area anticipate only 29% of their workforce to return physically to the workplace this winter but that the majority of their employees will return in-person by the fall, according to survey results released Thursday.
