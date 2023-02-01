Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. First snow of the season
Much of Northern Virginia will see this winter's first snow on the ground this morning. A coating to an inch was expected to fall overnight, clearing out by 6 a.m. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
4. Family murders sentencing
Levi Norwood has been sentenced to life in prison plus 40 years for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murders of his mother and 6-year-old brother in Fauquier County.
3. Local figure skater
There’s a new U.S. men’s figure skating champion and he calls Vienna home.
2. Travel tip
If you’re looking for available airline seats in the Washington region, your best bet for the first quarter of 2023 will be, by far, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
1. School drug overdose
Police in Arlington are investigating a drug overdose in a high school bathroom. One boy was in critical condition after the incident, and four other teens were evaluated by medics at the scene.
InsideOut
Historic Manassas Inc. hosts downtown’s annual Souper Bowl this Friday, Feb. 3 from 6-9 p.m. Restaurants and shops are entering their best soups for a chance to be crowned the favorite. Purchase a $12 tasting pass to sample all the soups and then vote for the bowl you liked best. For details and tickets, visit InsideNoVaTix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.