5. School progress
Enrollment continues to rise after a sharp pandemic drop-off in Prince William County Public Schools, with reading assessments for elementary schoolers also increasing in the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
4. More school news
The Prince William County School Board has once again moved the deadline for the county’s teacher’s union to present the signatures it collected in support of collective bargaining.
3. Hello again winter
A freeze warning is now in effect through 9 a.m. for Fauquier, Culpeper and Loudoun counties with temperatures dipping to about 31 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Removed
The Democratic caucus in the Virginia House of Delegates removed former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County as their leader Wednesday without electing a successor.
1. Fatal overdoses
Police issued a warning about tainted drugs Wednesday after two teenage boys from eastern Prince William County died within 48 hours of drug overdoses after ingesting suspected counterfeit pills.
InsideOut
The Kiwanis Club of Arlington is hosting its annual blueberry fund raiser, with proceeds supporting efforts aimed at youth in the local and international area. Learn more, including how to order, here.
