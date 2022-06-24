Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fairfax County schools suit
Lawyers for a former Fairfax County student recently filed an amended complaint against the Fairfax County School Board outlining allegations of an unsafe environment that led to repeated sexual harassment and sexual assaults of the student.
4. Manslaughter charges
An 18-year-old has been indicted on manslaughter charges in a crash that killed two high school students in Virginia.
3. Patchy fog
Expect some patchy fog before 8 a.m. followed by sunshire and highs near 83 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Moving out
The Washington metropolitan area lost nearly 30,000 people from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to new Census Bureau population data, making the region among a number of large urban cores to see a decline over the first year of COVID.
1. Silver Line extension update
Metro took control of the new Silver Line extension on Thursday, a milestone that means an opening date for the 11.4 miles of new track is on the horizon.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton will present its annual fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 2, along with a concert by Mark G. Meadows. Get tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.